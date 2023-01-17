McDowell County Superior court cases. Here are the results.

A Marion man charged with sexual assault against a teenager was sentenced to probation during a recent term of McDowell County Superior Court.

Mitchell Wilson, 38, of Ollis Drive, Marion, was found guilty of a second-degree sex offense and sexual battery. He must serve 60 months supervised probation with120 hours of community service. A no-contact order is in place with the victim.

In May 2022, McDowell detective Paul Alkire charged Wilson after an investigation ensued from a report that was filed in April of the same year. The report alleged that Wilson had sexually assaulted a teenage victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court in December:

● Tommy Vaughn Bowman Sr., 71, of Watershed Road, Nebo, was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Given credit for 32 days time served. Must pay $510 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Russell Floyd Freshour, 59, of Henry McCall Road, Marion, was found guilty of attempted trafficking in methamphetamine. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Given credit for five days time served. Must pay court costs.

● Briston Wayne Ingle, 27, of Roby Conley Road, Marion, was found guilty on two counts of selling a Schedule I controlled substance. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Was found guilty of attempted trafficking. Given credit for 30 days time served. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Must pay $325 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Samuel Ingle, 35, of Black Mountain, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine and habitual felon. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Must pay $260 for a court-appointed attorney. Sentenced to 60 days in jail. Must pay court costs.

● Zachary Robert May, 23, of Davistown Church Road, Old Fort, was found guilty of felony possession of cocaine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $230 for a court-appointed attorney. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

● Brandon Kyle McNeil, 46, of Finley Road, Marion, was found guilty of felony probation violation. Sentenced 10-21 months in prison. Given credit for nine days time served.

● Angel Lynn Morgan, 24, of Garden Creek Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine.. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Given credit for 24 days time served. Must pay $190 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Magorian Austin Lee Revis, 25, of Ball Lane, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Given credit for 15 days time served. Must pay court costs.

● Brian Ashley Rhodes, 43, of Asheville, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Sentenced to 45 days in jail. Must pay $552.50 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Tabitha Shook, 29, of Lincolnton, was found guilty of abuse of an elderly adult. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Given credit for 63 days time served. Must pay $700 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Rachel Wilson, 25, of Fat Wall Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Brittany Wyatt, 30, of Ramsey Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Sentenced to 30 days in jail. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Kenneth Wayne Tipton, 42, of Oakdale Road, Old Fort, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Given credit for 29 days time served. Must pay court costs.

● Shannon Welch Simonds, 49, of Sweet Gum Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of second-degree murder. Sentenced 280 to 348 months in prison. Given credit for 833 days time served.