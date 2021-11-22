 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell authorities charge two with felony child abuse
0 comments
alert top story editor's pick

McDowell authorities charge two with felony child abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people have been charged with felony child abuse, authorities said Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff's office charged 29-year-old Michael Allen Cunningham of Scotts Cove Road in Nebo with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and 37-year-old Shelby Nicole Weathers of the same address with felonious negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felonious accessory after the fact.

Cunningham was held on a $200,000 secured bond and Weathers was held on a  $75,000 secured bond.

In September, McDowell County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating reports the couple had abused a child between 7 and 16 years of age. McDowell County DSS and South Mountains Children’s Advocacy Center assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Austria re-enters Covid-19 lockdown as Europe battles virus surge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics