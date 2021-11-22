McDowell authorities charge two with felony child abuse

Two people have been charged with felony child abuse, authorities said Monday.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff's office charged 29-year-old Michael Allen Cunningham of Scotts Cove Road in Nebo with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and 37-year-old Shelby Nicole Weathers of the same address with felonious negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felonious accessory after the fact.

Cunningham was held on a $200,000 secured bond and Weathers was held on a $75,000 secured bond.

In September, McDowell County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating reports the couple had abused a child between 7 and 16 years of age. McDowell County DSS and South Mountains Children’s Advocacy Center assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.