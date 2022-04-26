Authorities seize drugs, make two arrests in McDowell raid

In a multi-agency raid on a McDowell County home, authorities seized a large of amount of meth and made two arrests, according to information released on Tuesday.

Lt. Detective Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Steven Lynn Milam of Marion with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance. He was held on a $290,000 secured bond.

Also charged was 30-year-old Dakota Tyanna McCool of Marion. She was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felonious possession of methamphetamine. She was held on a $280,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, April 14, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Marion Police Department, agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and SWAT team members from the sheriff’s office and police department executed a search warrant on Milam’s residence in the Woodlawn community.

The search turned up 800 grams of methamphetamine with a retail street value of $64,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release.

“Another great example of agencies working together to disrupt and dismantle another drug trafficker in McDowell County. I appreciate our drug enforcement and the other agencies collaborative efforts in this investigation,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.