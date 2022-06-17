Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help identifying these individuals so they can have a chat with them.
The McDowell News received this release from McDowell County Schools on Tuesday, June 14, 2022:
One person was killed and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on NC 226 South near Dysartsvile
In a state where Toyota is moving forward on a planned $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant that is expected to create 1,750 jobs, four…
A South Carolina woman was killed in a wreck that happened Saturday on N.C. 226 South in the Dysartsville community of McDowell County.
Congratulations to these graduates:
A Marion man is accused of stealing a tree company’s woodchipper, authorities said on Monday
A father-and-son duo already facing drug charges returned to jail after new charges, authorities said on Friday
After being closed for three and a half weeks, the Marion City Square reopened for business Wednesday afternoon.
McDowell High School held graduation for the Class of 2022 on Friday, June 10 at McDowell High Stadium.