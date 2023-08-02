DOBSON KNOB NO. 2 FIRE

As of Tuesday, the Dobson Knob No. 2 fire in northern McDowell County is now estimated at 10 acres.

Hot, dry afternoon weather has increased fire behavior, allowing the fire to slowly grow along the rocky slopes below Dobson Knob. The fire remains 25% contained, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Dobson Knob No. 2 fire was reported the afternoon of Friday, July 28. The fire began from a lightning strike and is burning in McDowell County on the north side of Dobson Knob near the North Cove community, north of Marion, and west of the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area.

On Monday, fire fighters continued establishing contingency fire lines to the east and south of the fire area. On Tuesday, fire fighters continued to improve these lines, refreshing areas established in the Bald Knob fire from 2015 as well as along neighboring prescribed fire units. Three prescribed fire units border the fire area, which have helped fire fighters with access and containment.

In order to protect public and fire fighter safety, trail closures remain in place for the Mountains to Sea Trail from the north fork of the Catawba River to Dobson Knob Road (FSRD #106) on the west side of Linville Gorge. Residents in the North Cove, Woodlawn and Linville Falls communities may experience smoke. The smoke is expected to be heaviest overnight and in the morning areas as it settles in low-lying areas. Travelers along U.S. 221 North should use caution, according to the news release.

The fire is burning primarily on USFS lands with a small portion on private. Twenty fire fighters from the U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management and the North Cove Volunteer Fire Department are responding, according to the news release.