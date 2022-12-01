Who will be there?

The potters lined up for the market are:

Rising Moon Ceramics, BC Artistic creations, Arroyo Pottery/The Laughing Potter, Evan's Pottery by Cherry, Grove Hill Pottery Farm, These Blooming Dishes, Georgia Highland Folk Pots, Ben B Pottery, Celtic Pottery, Jordon Mill Pottery, Lemon Squeeze Ceramics, Ray Pottery, The Porch Potters, Hannah Sidner Ceramics, CK TOmchik Designs, Skunk Hollow Pottery, Gerard Pottery, Babula Pottery, Paul and Julie Latos Pottery, Ellen Levine, Simply Mud, RS Pottery, Turtle Island Pottery, Wenta Pottery, Art in Clay, Recenter Ceramics, Lonon Pottery, Motyl Pottery, Sycamore Bend Pottery, Glazed Expressions, Old Julian Pottery, Little Blackberry Creek Pottery, Peaceful Path Pottery, Walker-Mourglea Pottery, Triple C Pottery, and a make-and-take pottery ornament craft booth hosted by Joana Ortiz Pottery and Red Salamander Studios'