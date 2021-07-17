Who is running for what

For mayor of Marion
Steve Little (incumbent)
Ocie Mayfield (challenger)
Marion City Council (three seats)
Woody Ayers (incumbent)
Ann Harkey (incumbent)
Steve Bush (challenger)
Chet Effler (challenger)
Dawna Goode-Ledbetter (challenger)
Louis Parrow (challenger)
For mayor of Old Fort
Rick Hensley (incumbent)
Stephanie Swepson Twitty (challenger)
Old Fort Board of Aldermen (two seats and the remainder of an unexpired term)
Melvin Lytle (incumbent)
Wayne Stafford (incumbent)
Erin M. Adams (challenger for unexpired term)
Iretha Hancock (challenger for unexpired term)
Lavita Logan (challenger)
Anna Fretwell (challenger for unexpired term)