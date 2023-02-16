The report by Olya Milenkaya contains the following recommendations:

• Search for additional bald eagle nests along the Lake James shoreline. Although researchers did not find any additional nests, they were not able to search the entire lake. The report recommends that the rest of the shoreline should be systematically searched. If that is not possible, then targeted searches near the Marion Lake Club should be conducted because that is where several adult bald eagle sightings were reported this year. Another area worth searching is the eastern shoreline in the far north-eastern part of the lake where a few eagles were seen flying toward, and over, that shoreline, according to her report.

• The construction of nesting platforms for bald eagles in otherwise suitable habitat.

• Continue to solicit bald eagle sightings from the local community. Although these are imperfect observations, they can provide information as to where researchers should focus their nest searching efforts. “Furthermore, sightings of young birds may indicate dispersal of immature bald eagles to the lake or successful fledging at the lake. Such citizen science also has additional benefits, such as engaging and educating the public about wildlife conservation,” reads the report.

• Survey the sites and existing platforms that were established as part of the habitat conservation plan for Bald Eagles at Lake James. These locations should be checked for bald eagle presence and nesting activity, and the platforms should be checked and maintained in good condition. If these sites have not been used by eagles, then that suggests these efforts to reduce the severity of human intrusion were ineffective and should be done differently in the future, according to the report.