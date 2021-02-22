What if you are vaccinated and exposed?

If you don't meet the above criteria: You should continue to follow current quarantine guidance, says the CDC. This means staying home for at least 10 days (and ideally two weeks) after your last contact with the person who had COVID-19. (If you receive a negative test result, from a test taken at least five days after your exposure to COVID-19, you may shorten the quarantine time to seven days.) To learn more about quarantine guidance, click here.

If you do meet the criteria: Keep an eye out for COVID-19 symptoms in the 14 days following your exposure. If you start to experience symptoms, you should call your doctor and get tested.

These guidelines may change once more information about the vaccines becomes available, says the CDC.

"As with most vaccines, it's going to require more studies to have a better sense of what the duration of protection is going to be," says Eric Sachinwalla, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. "Nobody will be outside of that three-month window until at least April, and I think by that time we'll have more information."

Sachinwalla also notes that immunization isn't immediate. It takes time for your body to develop antibodies, which is why the first criteria exists.