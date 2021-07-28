What about students?

A student of at least 17 years of age at the time of any election or primary in which the student works shall be eligible to be appointed as a student election assistant.

To be eligible a student must have all the following qualifications:

• Be a United States citizen.

• Be a resident of the county in which the student is appointed.

• Be enrolled in a secondary educational institution, including a home school as “with an exemplary academic record as determined by that institution.”

• Be recommended by the principal or director of the secondary educational institution in which the student is enrolled.

• Have the consent of a parent, legal custodian, or guardian