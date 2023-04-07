Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part feature. To read the first, visit mcdowellnews.com. Check back soon for videos.

Patty and Ron Schaeffer are nothing if not unique, flexible and adaptable. They proved that on Saturday, April 1, when the Empowerment and Wellness Retreat they had planned at Camp Grier in Old Fort met headlong with high winds that plagued the day, almost canceling the centerpiece of the retreat, a firewalk — walking on hot coals crafted from an afternoon of burning fire logs.

Ron is a former OSHA training coordinator, and brushing up against 32 mph winds, gusting to 45 mph, on an afternoon with only 11% relative humidity could have been his worst nightmare, but it wasn’t.

He and Patty have been doing firewalks at least twice annually in spring and fall for the last 15 to 16 years as partners in Obsidian FireWalking of Shelby, often more frequently. In fact, the couple is certified by Sundoor, an internationally recognized training organization for firewalking, glass walking and empowerment training.

This wasn’t their first rodeo.

While it wasn’t the kind of weather they had hoped for, they came prepared for contingencies. Ron, the fire tender, built a long wooden runway early in the day in hope of a change in weather, but when that didn’t materialize, he punted to “plan B.” Using an old washing machine tub and a steel barrel, he and one of the retreat participants, Karen Russell, a Certified Peer Trainer with VAYA Health, moved into high gear, closely guarding low fires built in the tub and barrel.

To the fires, they added special boards on which retreat participants had written about or drawn things they were trying to overcome in their lives. After decorating the boards, each person, if they chose, symbolically and physically broke their board before placing it in the fire or giving it to Ron to place in the fire.

Around 9 p.m., a little later than planned, hot coals were safely distributed on a bed of wet soil, just as music emanating from nearby loudspeakers morphed from an eclectic mix of blues to a frenzied crescendo of drumbeats and a pulse-pounding soundtrack.

Firewalk traditions

The first Saturday in April is designated as International Firewalk Day, a worldwide event held annually to draw attention to the ancient ritual of walking on hot coals as a transformative tool in healing, as well as mental and spiritual growth.

While this year’s event at Camp Grier was a smaller, intimate event and the fires that produced the hot embers were small and well-tended, small fires are not necessarily the norm at other firewalks. Last fall, before they held their own fall retreat at Camp Grier, Patty and Ron went to Prague, in the Czech Republic, to the annual International Firewalk Gathering.

According to Ron, the size of the pyres built at that event were enormous. Ron and Patty enjoy going to these gatherings to as a way of networking with friends and renewing their own spirit.

At each Empowerment and Wellness Retreat and firewalk, Patty does most of the training, while Ron is the quieter partner who handles the technical aspects of the day. She is a fast-talking, nurturing soul and nearly every retreat participant offered unsolicited comments about how caring she is. Patty chalks it up to having her heart in the right place.

“Ron and I have a heart for service. This isn’t about us — it’s about serving. And we’ve found that it’s not about how much you know, but how much you care that is most important to folks. We’re all about love, light and blessings.”

Even the casual observer can see that she is a ball of positive, loving energy. At times, she even jokes about it. When she was walking down the steps toward the area where the firewalk would take place, she laughed and remarked, “Remember, I love you, God loves you and there’s not a thing you can do about it!”

What it’s all about

“Intention” is a key word that becomes second nature to retreat participants before the retreat is over. As the day begins, each person decides on an intention for themselves, something they want to focus on to avoid all the other distractions that life might be throwing at them. Often, retreatants focus on something in their life that has them “stuck” and from which they want to get “unstuck.”

The goal of the retreat is to empower people to get to a place of wellness and wholeness in their lives and to develop a mindset that helps them continue on that path.

“We offer strength and hope,” said Patty, “and a chance to rise above old habits and coping mechanisms. In fact, that is why the name of our nonprofit is WellSurgent, which is a way of saying ‘rise up.’”

“Once you’ve broken boards and walked on fire, it’s easier to see that whatever challenge you were facing wasn’t as big as it may have seemed to be,” she continued. “To grow, it’s important not to waste time on poor decisions.”

“While we have a lot of people who attend our retreats who are on a spiritual path of some sort, we are not ‘spiritual spooky.’ Ron and I and our participants have mutual respect for other people and value each other as family and respect where others are at on their spiritual path. Put another way, we meet people where they are at.”

Many of the firewalk participants at Saturday’s walk are in long-term recovery from alcohol and substance use and a majority are now certified peer support specialists, working with others who are struggling with mental health and substance use challenges. Some came to support spouses and partners in recovery. In fact, Ron and Patty met each other in a recovery program 32 years ago this month.

Personal perspectives

Saturday’s firewalk was Karen Russell’s second. By day, she is a Peer Trainer in Recovery at VAYA Health, a multi-county health and mental health management agency serving a majority of the counties in western North Carolina. Hope, a beautiful doodle therapy dog, accompanied her to the wellness and empowerment retreat.

Of the different breakout sessions, the firewalk was hardest for her the first time she came here. But after her first time across the coals, she walked three more times.

“Our mind has a lot of control over us mentally and spiritually. I was in awe of what happens during the firewalk. It taught me a lot about myself and the strength I actually have. I just have to dig deep and pull it up.”

While this was Russell’s second firewalk at Camp Grier, she has previously worked with a shaman.

“I am a fire keeper in sweat lodges,” she said, referencing a ceremony or ritual that typically takes place in a hut, teepee or similar structure that is used for spiritual and religious cleansing of the body, mind and soul.

“It has been a dream of mine to do this since I was a little kid,” said Katie Turnmire, another retreat participant. “This my second time here, too. It is so empowering and healing. It should be terrifying, but after the firewalk you know that you can face ‘whatever,’ because you’ve come face-to-face with what you’re afraid of.”

“The fire is soft and warm. If you continue to step, it never reaches a spot where it’s too hot. It is soothing, not rough or abrasive,” said Turnmire. “The tingling you feel afterwards reminds you of how you did it.”

More about the trainers

In addition to owning Obsidian FireWalking, Inc. with her husband Ron, Patty is also a peer support specialist and certified peer support trainer under contract with Partners Behavioral Health Management and Mental Health Association in Cleveland County. She is also the executive director of WellSurgent, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with mental health and substance use disorders. In 2017, she received a state Recovery Champion Award for her professional and volunteer service, teaching and leadership in mental health and substance recovery.

Ron was a training specialist and training director for two national OSHA-related organizations for seven years before becoming a computer instructor at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro in 2011. (OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the federal government.)

For more information on Obsidian Firewalking, visit obsidianfirewalking.com.