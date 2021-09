Upcoming public vaccination clinic: Friday, Sept. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. Vaccinations are also available at Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov.