This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect pe…
Marion's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday,…
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.