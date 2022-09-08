 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular