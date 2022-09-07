 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

