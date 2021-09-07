Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.