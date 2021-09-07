Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of heavy …
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Th…