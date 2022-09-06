Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.