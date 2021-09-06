Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.