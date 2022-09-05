This evening's outlook for Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
