Marion's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day to…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are p…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…