Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. Temperatures are p…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of heavy …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …