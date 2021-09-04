Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.