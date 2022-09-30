For the drive home in Marion: Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
