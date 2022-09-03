 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

