Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
