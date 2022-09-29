For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
