Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
