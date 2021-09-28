Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
