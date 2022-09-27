This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
