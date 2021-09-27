Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
