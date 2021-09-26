Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
