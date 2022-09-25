 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

