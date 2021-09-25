Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.