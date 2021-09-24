 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

