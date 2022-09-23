Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.