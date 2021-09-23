For the drive home in Marion: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.