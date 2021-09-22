 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Cooler. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

