Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

