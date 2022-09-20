 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

