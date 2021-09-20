This evening in Marion: Periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
