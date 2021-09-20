Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.