Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.