This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
