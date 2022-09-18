Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.