Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.