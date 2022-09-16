This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Exp…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall ne…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 de…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…