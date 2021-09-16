 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

