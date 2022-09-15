Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degree…
This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall ne…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…