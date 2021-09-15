This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
