Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

