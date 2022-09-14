Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.