For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
