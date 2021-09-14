Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.