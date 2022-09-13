This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degree…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area w…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ligh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall ne…
This evening in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the fo…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
For the drive home in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatu…