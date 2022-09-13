 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Marion: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular