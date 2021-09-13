Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fair…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of rain in the …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling h…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is p…