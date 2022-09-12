Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.