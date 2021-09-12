Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.