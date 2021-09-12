Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fair…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of rain in the …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mo…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is p…